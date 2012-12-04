Frankfurt Dec 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

VW indicated 0.1 percent lower, BMW 0.2 percent higher, Daimler 0.3 percent higher

German automotive association VDA holds its annual press conference.

Separately, Porsche said its November sales in the United States jumped by 71 percent to 3,865 vehicles, thanks to demand for the Porsche 911 and the Cayenne SUV.

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz USA reported a 15.6 percent gain in November sales to 32,649 vehicles. And BMW said its U.S. sales rose 38.8 percent to 36,461 vehicles during the month.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German flagship airline said it needs to cut costs at its profitable long-haul business to cope with rising fuel prices and stiff competition from Gulf carriers.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Europe's biggest express delivery and mail company will raise up to 2 billion euros in funds for its pension obligations by issuing three bonds, taking advantage of low financing rates.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's biggest energy group agreed on Monday to take over Austrian firm Verbund's stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa, pushing ahead with its foreign expansion.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Russia's Gazprom would prefer an out-of-court settlement with Germany's No. 2 utility over gas price contracts, its export chief told Handelsblatt.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

A service unit of Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) in Germany faces closure after losing a contract with its biggest customer, Deutsche Telekom, German daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Sprint Nextel Corp is unlikely to make a counteroffer for MetroPCS Communications, the U.S. mobile operator that Deutsche Telekom plans to merge with its T-Mobile USA unit, three people familiar with the matter said on.

MAN SE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

MAN plans to scale back production of trucks from Jan. 14 as its customers hold off placing major orders in uncertain economic times, the head of its truck business said.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The property company holds an extraordinary general meeting to ask shareholders for approval to increase its share capital by 50 percent.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

