FRANKFURT Dec 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Bank is among other banks being investigated for possibly working with Barclays to manipulate Euribor, the Wall Street Journal said.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger wants to examine all options regarding the future of its German steel business, including a spin-off and a public flotation, a German magazine reported on Saturday, citing supervisory board sources.

Separately, the company is considering demanding compensation from its former chief executive and other managers for its costly investments in steel plants in Brazil and the United States.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The November car deliveries of Europe's biggest carmaker rose by around 10 percent from the same month last year, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch.

Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn will succeed Wolfgang Porsche as supervisory board chairman of sports car maker and VW subsidiary Porsche AG next year, Der Spiegel magazine said on Sunday. Volkswagen declined comment.

E.ON, RWE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The new Dutch government picked ABN Amro to advise on the future of its 33 percent stake in UK-based uranium enrichment company Urenco, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

RWE and E.On jointly control a third of Urenco.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The German broadcaster may already conclude at the end of this week the sale of its TV stations in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, Der Spiegel magazine said on Sunday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Germany's Air Berlin, partly owned by Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad, wants to cut costs by 15 percent, including at least 500 full time jobs, Die Welt newspaper said on Saturday, citing a letter written by its chief executive to staff.

TALANX

Indication not available

Talanx will replace Douglas Holding in Frankfurt's mid-cap index MDAX while Constantin Medien will remain in the SDAX, Deutsche Boerse said late on Friday. The changes will be effective Dec. 12.

CURANUM

Indication not available

French care home operator Korian said it would make a takeover offer for German peer Curanum.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's trade surplus narrowed in October to its lowest level in over half a year as exports posted meagre growth in the face of weakening demand from the country's recession-hit European partners.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

