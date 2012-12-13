FRANKFURT Dec 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 0.4 percent on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated unchanged

Fresenius Medical Care said a group of plaintiffs in the United States had moved to consolidate wrongful death lawsuits against the company over its NaturaLyte and GranuFlo products.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The reinsurer named former Volkswagen chief Bernd Pischetsrieder to replace its supervisory board chairman, Hans-Juergen Schinzler, who is retiring at the end of the year.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Europe's biggest copper smelter reported operating pretax profit of 296 million euros ($386 million) for its 2011/2012 financial year vs 292 million in the prior year. Poll:

TUI AG

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

London-listed TUI Travel, controlled by TUI AG, was last night promoted to the FTSE 100 index of leading shares.

Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 +0.04 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct at Thursday's close.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7669 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Edward Taylor, Andreas Cremer and Jonathan Gould)