FRANKFURT Dec 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Tuesday raised Greece's
sovereign credit rating to B-minus with a stable outlook from
selective default, citing Europe's efforts to keep the country
part of the euro.
Related news
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The drugmaker said its cancer drug Stimuvax did not reach
its target of improving survival of lung cancer patients in a
late-stage study.
Related news
SAP
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Top rival Oracle reported fiscal second-quarter revenue and
earnings that beat consensus on Tuesday and said it was gaining
share against SAP in Europe.
Related news
STADA
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
Investor newsletter Platow Brief said late on Tuesday that
former Ratiopharm CEO Claudio Albrecht is sounding out whether
Stada shareholders would be willing to sell their stock.
Related news [STAGn.DE>
TUI AG
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The travel and tourism group reported a better than expected
24 percent jump in full-year profit, as its holidays business
and hotels gained market share.
Related news
FREENET
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The telecoms provider said it was taking over retailer
Gravis, which sells Apple products in Germany, and that it had
successfully placed a 120-million-euro promissory note in three
tranches.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq
+1.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +2.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December Ifo index due 0900 GMT. Business climate
seen at 102.0 vs prior 101.4, current conditions seen at 108.0
vs 108.1, expectations seen at 96.3 vs 95.2.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)