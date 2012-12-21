FRANKFURT Dec 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The engineering giant said it plans to cut almost 1,100 jobs in Germany as the company trims costs to make its energy operations more profitable.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 2.0 percent lower

The lender is under no pressure to repay the government's silent participation, Chief Executive Martin Blessing told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The company has submitted its cancer drug regorafenib, used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, for market authorisation in Japan.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The company said the U.S. government's litigation against the group's U.S. subsidiary in connection with Medicare reimbursement has concluded with the Department of Justice's filing on Thursday of a stipulation of dismissal.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Adidas rival Nike on Thursday reported forecast-topping quarterly profit on strong demand in North America while its orders volume indicated steady worldwide demand.

METRO, CELESIO

Metro indicated 0.3 percent lower

Celesio indicated 0.7 percent lower

Diversified holding company Haniel, which holds stakes in Metro and Celesio, expects a slight increase in sales and operating profit this year, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing an outlook by the company's board.

PUMA

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German sportswear maker will pay 42.2 million euros ($55.9 million) to its former Spanish sales partner Estudio 2000 in return for winning all Spanish trademark rights, Puma said on Thursday, citing a ruling by an arbitration court.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 5.0 percent higher

Germany's No.1 solar group acquired 72.5 percent of Jiangsu Zeversolar New Energy, gaining a foothold in the fast-growing Chinese market, the company said on Thursday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Germany's No.2 airline said on Thursday that an Airbus A330 with 249 passengers aboard and flying from Phuket to Abu Dhabi was forced to land in Phuket. The carrier gave no reason for the incident.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer morale worsened to the lowest level in more than a year heading into January on uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis and slower global growth, the GfK market research group said on Friday.

GM'S OPEL UNIT

General Motors Co's loss-making Opel division agreed to sell six European facilities to its U.S. parent in return for winning extended funding, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

