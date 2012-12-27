FRANKFURT Dec 27 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BMW

The world's largest premium carmaker has sold about 1.8 million vehicles in 2012, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.

ADIDAS

The world's No. 2 sportswear group expects sales to be "higher than 14.5 billion euros ($19.2 billion)" this year, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

ALLIANZ

Allianz finance chief Maximilian Zimmerer said governments should stop using taxpayers' money to bail out stricken lenders, Tagesspiegel reported on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank's two chief executives will push through a reform of the bank's culture to win back the public's trust, which has been dented by the financial crisis, Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung said on Saturday, citing an internal Christmas message to staff.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler wants to push the pace of government privatisation efforts including in companies such as Deutsche Telekom, according to an internal ministry document obtained by Die Welt newspaper.

Separately, the German phone company's T-Mobile Austria unit plans to appeal against the allocation of radio frequences that will result from Hutchison Whampoa's takeover of Orange Austria, in a move that could derail the deal.

CONTINENTAL

The German tyre maker reiterated its 2012 outlook for new records for sales and earnings, Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart told Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung in an interview to be published on Sunday.

LANXESS

Lanxess will expand its agricultural division in the near future, Chief Executive Axel Heitmann told a German newspaper on Sunday. He reiterated the specialty chemicals company will achieve in 2012 its best ever earnings results.

Separately, a possible combination of German chemicals companies Lanxess and Evonik "is definitely not an issue," Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing Werner Mueller, head of Evonik's supervisory board.

PORSCHE

Porsche's former Chief Executive Wendelin Wiedeking is not worried about the outcome of a charge filed against him by public prosecutors on alleged market manipulation related to the Volkswagen shares, he told Focus magazine on Saturday.

Porsche is planning to produce a smaller car, possibly a "junior" version of its Panamera which will compete with the 5-Series and the Mercedes E-Class, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller told Focus on Saturday.

METRO, DOUGLAS

HDE reiterated its forecast for retail sales in Europe's largest economy to grow by a nominal 1.5 percent to a record 80.4 billion euros in the Christmas season.

JENOPTIK

Jenoptik expects its sales for 2013 to remain stable, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said, citing Chief Executive Michael Mertin.

GM'S OPEL UNIT

PSA Peugeot Citroen has ruled out a merger with GM's Opel division as part of their alliance, Autogazette reported on Monday, citing a Peugeot manager.

