FRANKFURT Dec 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

PORSCHE SE, VOLKSWAGEN

Porsche indicated 1.2 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher

Porsche SE on Thursday won the dismissal of a New York lawsuit by 26 hedge funds that accused the German sports-car maker's holding company of deceptive manipulation of the market for VW shares in 2008.

Porsche spokesman Frank Gaube did not return calls seeking comment.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

A Fraport-led consortium lost out on a privatisation tender for Portugal's airports operator ANA.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.

