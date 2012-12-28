FRANKFURT Dec 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
PORSCHE SE, VOLKSWAGEN
Porsche indicated 1.2 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher
Porsche SE on Thursday won the dismissal of a New York
lawsuit by 26 hedge funds that accused the German sports-car
maker's holding company of deceptive manipulation of the market
for VW shares in 2008.
Porsche spokesman Frank Gaube did not return calls seeking
comment.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
A Fraport-led consortium lost out on a privatisation tender
for Portugal's airports operator ANA.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.
