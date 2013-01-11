FRANKFURT Jan 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW, VW, DAIMLER
BMW indicated 0.6 percent lower
VW indicated 0.3 perent lower
Daimler indicated 1.3 percent higher
Vehicle sales in China are expected to rise 7 percent in
2013, a senior official with the country's official industry
group said on Friday.
SAP
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The software company said late on Thursday that its Business
Suite software would be available on its Hana tool, which could
pose a threat to rival Oracle.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
Deutsche Telekom issued a 1.25 billion euro ($1.65 billion)
bond as part of dual tranche deal, which was priced with a yield
of 2.253 percent. The 750 million euro tranche had a yield of
3.36 percent, its lead managers said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
Co-chiefs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen will be questioned
by German regulator BaFin, which is probing Deutsche Bank over
possible manipulation of interbank lending rates, German
newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
Europe's biggest independent steel and metals trader said it
has appointed Karsten Lork as management board member with
responsibility for Europe and Asia.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The German builder, controlled by Spain's ACS, has
a "rough path" ahead in a push to increase earnings, its new
chief executive said.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.4 pct at Friday's close.
