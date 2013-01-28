FRANKFURT Jan 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
German regulator BaFin has launched a special probe against four lenders including Deutsche Bank as part of an investigation into possible manipulation of the Europe Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor), the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Monday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank has clawed back bonuses from some employees who acted inappropriately, the Wall Street Journal cited a spokesman as saying.
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
Sweden's Volvo said it will surpass Daimler as the world's biggest maker of heavy trucks after agreeing to set up a joint venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co. , for which it will pay 5.6 billion yuan ($900 million) for a 45 percent stake in the JV.
BAYER
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
France's health regulator has opened an inquiry into Bayer's acne drug Diane-35, which is also used as a contraceptive, after four deaths linked to the drug in the past 25 years.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
General Motors is reconsidering its emerging-market strategy, Chief Executive Dan Akerson said in an interview, in remarks that could help French ally Peugeot while denting the international ambitions of its Chinese partner, SAIC Motor.
Separately, GM's German unit Opel said late on Friday that its sales chief had resigned after only seven months on the job.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Siemens wants to grow in Latin America and intends to maintain its investment pace in the dynamically-growing region, the CEO for South America, excluding Brazil, told Reuters on Saturday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Europe's steelmakers will probably not close enough mills to put an end to underbidding for contracts as they refuse to learn from past mistakes, a steel executive told a German weekly published on Sunday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition will on Monday decide on changes to a draft law to clamp down on ultra-fast trading on stock exchanges, which it sees as stoking excessive market turbulence.
METRO
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The Stiefel family said they will sell their 2.97 percent stake in Media-Saturn, Europe's largest chain of electrical stores, to majority owner Metro.
EADS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher in Frankfurt
French officials threw support behind former nuclear boss Anne Lauvergeon to be the first chairwoman of EADS on Sunday in a move likely to test efforts to wrest the European aerospace group away from political influence.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Its chief executive reiterated in a newspaper interview on Sunday that sales and earnings at a double-digit, despite rents only growing at an average rate of 2.5 percent and nearly non-existent vacancies.
Separately, a German central bank executive board member said he saw no sign of a bubble forming in the broader real estate market in Germany.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct at Monday's close.
