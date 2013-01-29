FRANKFURT Jan 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Allianz and HSBC signed a 10-year distribution agreement that will see HSBC selling Allianz life and pension products in Turkey and possibly other European countries, Allianz said, adding it will pay HSBC 23 million euros to be the exclusive provider of the products in Turkey.

DAIMLER

Indicated down 0.1 pct

Daimler Trucks plans to increase Truck sales in 2013, chief Andreas Renschler said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Deutsche Bank and Thailand's TISCO Securities Co Ltd said on Tuesday they had formed a joint venture in Bangkok to offer equity research and advisory services in Thailand.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated down 0.2 pct

German lawmakers have delayed making a decision on changes to a draft law to clamp down on high-frequency trading in shares and other financial instruments due to the issue's complexity, a source from Chancellor Angela Merkel's party said on Monday.

Separately, IntercontinentalExchange Inc has received inquiries from rivals interested in buying NYSE Euronext's European stock exchanges, ICE's chief executive said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

T-Mobile USA wants to become the third-largest operator in the US, the unit's head, John Legere, told Die Welt in an interview.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

The car maker wants to sell more cars in Africa, where a growing middle-class is emerging, CEO Martin Winterkorn tells German paper Superillu in an interview.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 6 pct lower

Germany's second largest software company reported fourth-quarter revenue and operating profit that missed expectations as the sale of its North American SAP-related service activities and investments weighed.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

The sugar producer still expects revenue to rise to about 7.5 billion euros and operating profit to reach over 900 million euros in the fiscal year to end-February, its CEO Wolfgang Heer told Handelsblatt in an interview.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei up 0.39 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYST CALLS

Bayer AG: Barclays cut to underweight from equal-weight

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

GfK February consumer confidence. At 5.8 up from an upwardly revised 5.7 in January.

December import prices. Down 0.5 pct m/m and up 0.3 percent y/y compared to an unchanged number m/m and a 1.1 percent rise y/y in November.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

