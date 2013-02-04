FRANKFURT Feb 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom, owners of EE, Britain's biggest mobile network, are close to appointing banks to advise on a flotation, The Sunday Times reported, citing industry and banking sources.

E.ON

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Trade union Verdi said workers at Germany's top energy group have postponed a strike planned from Monday Feb. 4, after a meeting with management late on Friday.

RWE

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

RWE expects an out-of-court settlement with Russia's Gazprom in a dispute over gas price contracts, in the first half of this year, its financial chief told German newspaper Boersen Zeitung.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Daimler's supervisory board will extend the contract of Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche later this month by five years until the end of 2018, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

BMW in the United States reported sales rose 2.3 percent to 20,195 vehicles in January, compared with the year-earlier month.

VOLSKWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

VW has approved plans by its ultra-lux division Bentley to build a 600-horsepower SUV, Handelsblatt reported.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The reinsurer said it had increased its overall premium volume when renewing contracts with its insurance company customers at the start of the year, amid intense competition.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

ProSieben's private equity owners KKR and Permira have appointed JP Morgan to advise on an exit of their stake in the German broadcaster this year, the Financial Times reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.

EADS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher in Frankfurt

EADS' nominations committee has shortlisted former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet and Michel Pebereau, former chairman of French lender BNP Paribas, to head its board, French daily Le Figaro reported on its website on Sunday without citing sources.

FRAPORT

Indicated unchanged

The airport operator expects revenue and operating profit to increase this year, its chief executive told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

SARTORIUS

Indicated unchanged

The provider of laboratory and process equipment plans to pay shareholders a higher 2012 dividend, its chief executive told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, which has a 29.21-percent stake in Air Berlin, on Monday said net profit tripled in 2012 on the back of higher revenues from passenger growth.

ENBW, MVV

EnBW indication not available

MVV indicated 0.8 percent lower

German utility EnBW is planning to sell its 15.1-percent stake in peer MVV, which is worth 250 million euros ($342 million), German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7301 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Harro Ten Wolde, Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan)