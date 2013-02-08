FRANKFURT Feb 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

An investment adviser to shareholders holding about 7.5 million shares of MetroPCS Communications Inc said it intends to vote against the company's proposed merger with T-Mobile USA due to the deal valuation and debt levels that come with it.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

January traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

MAN SE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German truck maker's operating profit plunged 35 percent last year as the prolonged economic weakness in core European markets eroded demand from freight companies and construction firms. Poll:

HUGO BOSS

Indication not available

The German fashion house said it was confident of posting stronger growth than the luxury market in 2013 as it reported a 18 percent rise in sales for the fourth quarter.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 4.5 percent higher

Software AG on Thursday said it will buy back shares worth up to 180 million euros ($241 million).

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.8 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December trade balance 16.8 bln eur, vs Reuters consensus of 14.8 bln.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

