FRANKFURT Feb 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Siemens has mandated banks for the disposal of its solar unit and its traffic system operations, as well as its postal automation and baggage handling businesses, sources told Reuters on Friday.

BASF

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German chemicals maker may want to explore natural gas drilling, so-called fracking, in Europe and Latin America, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing executive board member Harald Schwager.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Bidders competing for ThyssenKrupp's loss-making U.S. and Brazilian steel mills are teaming up in an effort to make the investment more digestible, people familiar with the transaction said.

Germany's largest steelmaker aims to avoid outright dismissals when implementing plans to cut over 2,000 jobs. Instead it may transfer staff internally, move workers into part-time employment or ask them to accept termination of work contracts, a company spokesman said on Saturday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said he may stay at the helm of Europe's biggest car maker beyond the term of his current contract to launch the next Golf model, Der Spiegel reported on Saturday.

METRO

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German retail group's Media-Saturn consumer electronics chain aims to step up its online business to compete with the likes of Amazon.com, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Bilfinger reported a 17 percent rise in full year 2012 operating earnings, in line with market expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation in 2012 were 466 million euros ($623.53 million), compared to 460 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The German software company expects profit per share to rebound over the medium-term and views acquisitions as "part of our strategy," Welt am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Karl-Heinz Streibich.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The German scents and flavours maker expects "significant growth" in 2013 and has unbroken demand for its products, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing finance chief Bernd Hirsch.

EnBW

No indication

The German utility holds a press conference on future strategy.

CARS

Talks between Opel's management and employees planned for Monday have been put off until the end of the week, the IG Metall union said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed for business on Monday. It closed down 1.8 percent on Friday.

