FRANKFURT Feb 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0728 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Adidas on Wednesday introduced a running shoe with technical features it says could eventually make it a leader in an area of sports gear where it has lagged competitors.

LINDE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Rival Air Liquide said it was confident in its ability to deliver net profit growth this year, after posting 2012 results slightly above market expectations thanks to cost cuts and strong activity in emerging markets.

METRO

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The retailer's supermarket chain Real became the first German company to say tests revealed traces of horsemeat in frozen lasagna sold in its stores.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Rival ABB said it would focus on costs to offset near-term uncertainty about growth in Europe and the United States as it posted better-than-expected profit and orders in the fourth quarter.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

VW's larger U.S. rival General Motors is due to report fourth-quarter earnings around 1230 GMT.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The copper smelter said it expects to post a satisfactory full-year result after reporting a 94 percent slide in fiscal first-quarter net profit.

EADS

Indicated unchanged

The Airbus parent confirmed on Wednesday it had proposed former Thales Chief Executive Denis Ranque as its next chairman under a new shareholder structure.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The speciality glass maker reported an 8.8 percent gain in 2012 operating profit and said it saw 2013 revenues growing 5-6 percent at constant exchange rates, with a flat adjusted EBITDA margin. It also raised its dividend to 0.65 euros per share from 0.60 euros.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

KKR and Permira are placing the remaining preference share stake they hold in the German broadcaster. Deutsche Bank will sell the 19.7 million non-voting shares via an accelerated book building.

Traders said early on Thursday the shares were placed at 24.60 euros euros apiece.

PUMA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q4 results due. The sporting goods maker is expected to report its quarterly net profit fell 70 percent to 10.1 million euros ($13.6 million). Poll:

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The auto parts and defence group reported a 15 percent decline in 2012 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 301 million euros, partly due to restructuring charges at its defense business. The result was slightly better expectated.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company reported a 10 percent gain in first-quarter operating profit thanks to robust growth in Asia-Pacific and affirmed its targets through 2015.

SUESS MICROTEC

Indicated 3.7 percent lower

The company expects its full-year sales to decline to about 150 million euros due to a muted outlook for the chip equipment sector, with EBIT in a low single-digit million euro range, it said after posting a 37 percent slide in 2012 EBIT.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's economy shrank by 0.6 percent in the final quarter of 2012, its deepest contraction since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009 as exports slowed at the end of the year, seasonally-adjusted data showed.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)