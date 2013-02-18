FRANKFURT Feb 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn will be paid 14 million euros for 2012, 20 percent less than the previous year, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

Separately, VW's Porsche will not bring to the market a purely electrically powered sports car in the next few years, Porsche's head of development Wolfgang Hatz told magazine Automobilwoche.

In addition, VW's Audi has obtained a temporary injunction against Chinese carmaker Qoros barring the group from using the letter "Q" for its "GQ3" model, Die Welt reported, citing a spokesman for the Hamburg district court.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Paulson & Co, a top shareholder in MetroPCS Communications Inc, became the second big investor in a week to criticize the wireless service provider's plan to merge with T-Mobile USA, potentially signalling trouble for the deal.

E.ON

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Brazilian magnate Eike Batista seeks to sell his controlling stake in miner and power generator MPX Energia SA, Veja magazine reported on Saturday, adding Batista's "preferred buyer" was E.ON, which already holds 10 percent of MPX.

Separately, the head of Germany's biggest utility is looking to the European Union to make urgent reforms to its broken carbon and energy policy, otherwise he will seek a 'coalition of willing' nations to find an alternative.

BMW

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The German automaker is recalling 30,265 of its X5 utility vehicles from model years 2007-2010 to correct a brake vacuum pump leak, according to U.S. safety regulators.

Tata Motor's Jaguar and Land Rover brands (JLR) will move some of their sales and marketing activities to Munich, home to BMW, to become more attractive employers to managers from premium car maker in southern Germany.

RWE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Debts of 24-27 billion euros would be appropriate, RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium told WirtschaftsWoche. At the end of September, the group's debt level was 34 billion euros.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The company will stick to its Formula One engagement, a spokesman told Bild newspaper in reaction to shareholder criticism. Asset management firms DWS and Union Investment, two of Daimler's shareholders, had called on the carmaker to exit the Formula One, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung quoted the two groups as saying.

SIEMENS

Indicated flat

On Thursday, employees of the group will hold a day of action at all of its German locations entitled "No margin without people" to protest against the group's planned 6 billion euros savings programme, Der Spiegel reported.

METRO

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German retailer will keep costs under tight control to improve the group's performance, its chief executive said in an interview.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The contribution to earnings from the group's chemicals business will rise in relation to the company's solar business, Chief Executive Rudolf Staudigl told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in its Saturday edition.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Three supervisory board members of the company's Solutions unit have resigned in the past few days, a spokesman for Hochtief said, confirming a report in German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated flat

Business is going very well, Chief Executive Gerhard Weber told Welt am Sonntag in an interview, adding the company was planning to open about 75-80 stores this year, most of them outside of Germany.

CENTROTEC

Indicated flat

The company, which is active in the area of energy efficiency, is in talks with potential takeover targets, its Chief Financial Officer Anton Hans told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview, adding none of the talks were at an advanced stage.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.02 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +2.1 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)