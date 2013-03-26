FRANKFURT, March 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German airline is willing to accept more strikes if necessary, including the participation of its pilots, to get the flexibility it needs, Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne told reporters in New York.

CELESIO

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The German drugs distributor said 2012 core earnings gained 9.5 percent as it reduced costs to counter cutbacks in European healthcare budgets.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The German real estate firm said it sees its 2013 funds from operations (FFO) excluding disposals to rise to about 100 million euros ($128.8 million) from 68.2 million last year.

KUKA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Full Q4 results due. The German maker of industrial robots already said on Feb. 5 its quarterly new orders rose 20 percent, beating consensus for a 12.2 percent increase.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The company said it expects its 2013 operating profit before one-offs to improve over 2012's 1.4 million euros. Revenues will rise to 90-100 million euros from 87.3 million.

FREENET

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The German telecommunications provider said late on Monday it planned to raise its dividend to 1.35 euros per share for 2012, from 1.20 euros a year earlier.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company reported its fourth-quarter net profit jumped 45 percent to 20.2 million euros thanks to lower interest rates and a positive tax effect. It affirmed its 2013 outlook.

LPKF

No indication available

2012 results due.

COMDIRECT BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

2012 annual report due.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

2012 results due.

STROEER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company said it expects organic group revenue growth to come to a halt in the second quarter due to reluctant client bookings. It saw 2012 revenues ease by 2.9 percent to 560.6 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SALZGITTER - HSBC downgrades the stock to "underweight" from "neutral", and cuts its target price to 30 euros from 32 euros.

GERRESHEIMER - HSBC cuts the stock to "neutral" from "overweight"

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7763 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)