FRANKFURT, March 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Bank lost a bid Wednesday to end a shareholder
lawsuit accusing it of misrepresenting the risk of packaging
home loans into complex financial products.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan denied a
motion by the German bank to dismiss the lawsuit, which seeks
class action status on behalf of investors accusing Deutsche
Bank of scheming to maximize profits at their expense.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Influential proxy advisory firm ISS threw its weight behind
opponents of MetroPCS Communications Inc's proposed
merger with T-Mobile USA, saying the deal undervalued the
company and shareholders should vote against it.
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Syngenta and Bayer, top producers of the
pesticides blamed for a sharp fall in bee populations around the
world, have proposed a plan to support bee health to try to
forestall a European Union ban on the products.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Comdirect head Thorsten Reitmeyer told Handelsblatt
newspaper he did not expect Commerzbank to sell the online
brokerage unit. "There is no discussion about it," he said.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
German carmaker Daimler expects to book a non-cash gain in
the second quarter after revaluing its 7.5 percent stake in
aerospace group EADS to account for a loss of influence.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1.3 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Retail sales rose by a real 0.4 percent month-on-month and
fell by a real 2.2 percent in February. The mid-range forecast
of analysts polled by Reuters was for retail sales to fall by
1.0 percent percent month-on-month and to rise by 0.4 percent
year-on-year.
March unemployment data due at 0855 GMT, with seasonally
adjusted jobless numbers seen down by 4,000, for a seasonally
adjusted unemployment rate of 6.9 percent.
