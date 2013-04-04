FRANKFURT, April 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated unchanged
Germany's central bank has launched a probe into claims
Deutsche Bank misvalued credit derivatives that allowed the bank
to hide up to $12 billion in losses, the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the
situation. The bank dismissed the allegations as being
unfounded.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A women's rights organization will protest outside Reebok's
Manhattan store on Thursday, demanding the athletic goods
retailer cut ties with rapper Rick Ross over a song whose lyrics
it says boasts about drugging and raping a woman.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Commerzbank's effort to revamp its private clients business
is starting to bear fruit, with new business in construction
financing increasing nearly 50 percent in the first two months
of the year, management board member Martin Zielke told
Handelsblatt, the daily's online edition said late on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company's U.S. unit T-Mobile USA said its total customer
base increased 579,000 to 34 million in the first quarter.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest dialysis group,
said it would buy back shares worth as much as 385 million euros
($494.7 million) over the next six months using cash and
existing loans.
BALDA
No indication available
The engineering group said shareholder Elector GmbH had
requested the company to convene an extraordinary shareholders
meeting to replace its three-member supervisory board. It said
the management board has not yet taken a decision.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq
-1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +2.2 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL - Jefferies cuts the stock to
"underperform" from "hold" and raises its price target to 25
euros from 23 euros.
KUKA - Morgan Stanley cuts the stock to "equal
weight" from "overweight" and raises its price target to 35
euros from 33.50 euros.
GM'S OPEL
General Motors' management will meet with managers of Opel
from April 9 to 11 to discuss the planned closure of the German
brand's plant in Bochum as well as sales strategies, German
daily Bild reported on Thursday.
Separately, Opel said on Wednesday that it had found no
evidence in a crash test on its new Mokka SUV that a
controversial air conditioning refrigerant could catch fire in a
collision and release toxic fumes.
BERTELSMANN
The German media conglomerate said on Thursday it would sell
part of its stake in broadcaster RTL Group before the
European summer break.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German services PMI for March due 0753 GMT. Seen at 51.6.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
