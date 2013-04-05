FRANKFURT, April 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom had no comment on whether it was considering sweetening the terms of a proposed merger of T-Mobile USA with MetroPCS, softening an earlier denial of a Reuters report.

Two people familiar with Deutsche Telekom's thinking told Reuters on Thursday the company was looking into improving the terms of a proposed merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with MetroPCS as a last resort to win over shareholders ahead of a vote on the deal next week.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

A six-year pact binding Siemens and Nokia in Nokia Siemens Networks expired on Thursday with sources at the two parent companies saying there was no sale in sight for at least the next few months.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower in Frankfurt

Main peer Boeing Co may carry out a certification test flight of its grounded 787 Dreamliner with a revamped battery system on Friday, a key step toward returning the state-of-the-art aircraft to flight, a U.S. government official said on Thursday.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 8 percent to 2.36 million in March.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.6 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

February industrial orders due 1000 GMT. Seen +1.2 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)