FRANKFURT, April 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will buy U.S.
commercial property loans from Deutsche Bank worth about $3.7
billion.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
German trade union Verdi has threatened to stage strikes in
April just before the next round of wage talks with Lufthansa.
Two officers at Lufthansa's U.S. subsidiary BizJet have been
charged with bribing Latin American officials.
Lufthansa's supervisory board chairman Juergen Weber told
daily Handelsblatt in an interview that the airline would
continue to look for takeover targets but would for now focus on
better integrating the different brands within the group.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged.
Volkswagen's luxury-car division Audi publishes March
vehicle figures.
EADS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
A potential $7 billion order from British Airways for Airbus
A350 jets is set to hand Boeing Co its next major
challenge as it nears the end of a three-month crisis over the
grounding of the 787 Dreamliner, analysts said.
HANNOVER MESSE
The first day of Germany's leading industrial fair will
stage events by engineering association VDMA, energy lobby group
BDEW, the association of electronics companies ZVEI and the
industrial federation BDI.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LANXESS - Nomura has cut the stock to 'neutral'
from 'buy'.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +2.8 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Industrial Output for February due at 1000 GMT,
forecast at 0.3 percent higher month-on-month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
