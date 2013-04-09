FRANKFURT, April 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company said its earnings outlook and financial planning
remain unchanged, after it announced it would take a charge of
almost 30 million euros in the second quarter.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The EU's insurance watchdog has initially rejected calls for
it to cut capital charges on insurance companies' infrastructure
and private equity investments, which politicians are pushing as
a way to boost long-term growth.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The head of the bank's staff council, Uwe Tschaege, told
Handelsblatt he would not rule out strikes in negotiations with
management over planned job cuts.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The European Commission on Monday evening blocked plans by
Germany to raise the fees operators such as Deutsche Telekom and
Vodafone charge each other to connect fixed-line phone
calls.
Separately, the federal network agency has given permission
for Deutsche Telekom to expand its broadband network, under
certain conditions, FAZ reported.
MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE
Munich Re indicated 0.6 percent higher
Hannover Re indicated 0.4 percent higher
Europe's third-biggest insurer Generali has
shortlisted two bidders for the sale of its U.S. life
reinsurance unit. Munich Re and Hannover Re had been interested
but the selected bidders are Scor and a U.S. rival,
sources said on Monday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech's wife looks set to join
the supervisory board of luxury division Audi in another move by
the controlling Piech-Porsche family to solidify its sway over
Europe's biggest car maker.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The city of Hamburg is keen to push for another round of
merger talks between container shippers Hapag-Lloyd, in which
TUI holds a 22 percent stake, and Hamburg Sued, a city official
told Reuters on Monday.
EADS
Indicated 3.3 percent lower in Frankfurt
French media group Lagadere said on Monday evening
it was launching a private placement to sell all its shares in
the European aerospace group.
Separately, the sales chief at unit Airbus said on Monday
the aircraft maker can sell 750 jets this year, confirming the
top end of a 700-750 sales range the company has previously
announced.
AURUBIS
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Europe's biggest copper smelter will increase capacity at
its two smelters in Bulgaria and Germany as the market moves
into a bigger surplus, Chief Executive Peter Willbrandt said on
Monday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei unchanged at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports and imports unexpectedly slumped in February,
data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, in a
sign the euro zone's largest economy cannot be relied on to help
lift the bloc out of recession.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)