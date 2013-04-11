FRANKFURT, April 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom on Wednesday sweetened its terms for the proposed merger between T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS Communications by reducing the combined company's debt due to pressure from activists and proxy advisory firms.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany's stake in Deutsche Post, held by state development bank KfW, has dropped to 24.89 percent as of April 9, the company said on Wednesday. KfW previously held 25.5 percent, according to Reuters data.

Related news

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The insurer plans to increase its investments in both equity and debt linked to infrastructure projects, as well as build up its holdings of emerging market sovereign bonds, board member Maximilian Zimmerer told Handelsblatt newspaper, without being more specific.

Related news

FRAPORT

Indicated unchanged

The number of passengers passing through Germany's biggest airport in Frankfurt fell by 1.1 percent to 4.45 million in March, hit by a winter schedule with a lower seat offering and heavy winter weather. Cargo rose 4.6 percent in March.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.88 pct, S&P 500 up 1.22 pct, Nasdaq up 1.83 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei closed up 1.96 pct, its highest level since July 2008, as the underlying mood remained buoyant after the central bank's unprecedented stimulus measures announced last week.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer price inflation for March was confirmed at a rate of 0.5 percent month-on-month and 1.4 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jonathan Gould)