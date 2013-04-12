FRANKFURT, April 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

MetroPCS shareholders Paulson & Co and P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP (PSAM) both said on Thursday they were dropping their opposition to a tie-up of the U.S. company with Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing no sources, that Deutsche Telekom and two U.S. investment firms are challenging the Indian government over a cancelled contract to supply broadband service.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

German daily Handelsblatt reported the decade-old legal dispute with the descendents of deceased media mogul Leo Kirch could soon be over. The paper cited a financial source as saying his 86-year-old widow, Ruth Kirch, "was open to a new settlement proposal" in order to still be alive in time to see an end to the conflict.

VOLKSWAGEN, MAN SE

VW indicated 0.1 percent lower

MAN SE indicated 0.4 percent lower

MAN SE said it was setting aside 140 million euros ($184 million), hitting its first-quarter operating profit, to cover possible risks related to a large order to construct turnkey diesel power plants.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The sportswear maker's Reebok brand has terminated its relationship with rapper Rick Ross, after a song of his featuring lyrics that seem to boast about drugging and raping a woman caused an uproar.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indication not available

Spanish telecom operator Telefonica and Dutch group KPN are set to reopen talks over sharing their mobile networks in Germany, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

BROKER RECOMMENDATIONS:

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - SocGen starts with "buy" rating, target price of 64 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March wholesale prices -0.2 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7618 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Christoph Steitz and Christiaan Hetzner)