FRANKFURT, April 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER, EADS
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
EADS indicated 0.9 percent lower
Daimler said it placed a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent
company EADS at 37 euros pre share, netting proceeds of around
2.2 bln eur.
VOLKSWAGEN, BMW, DAIMLER
VW indicated 0.3 percent higher
BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher
European car sales in March fell 10.3 pct, according to ACEA
figures. European No. 1 Volkswagen posted a 15 percent decline
for its namesake brand compared with a year ago as the German
market shrank even more sharply.
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Pharmaceutical company Actavis Inc said on Tuesday
it would once again sell a generic version of Bayer's Yaz after
an appeals court ruled that Bayer's patent for the oral
contraceptive was invalid.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Trade union Verdi said it called on 500 employees at the
company to strike on Wednesday morning over demands for higher
wages. The union estimated around 500,000 letters or parcels
would not reach their destination because of the strike.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The airline is due to start a third round of negotiations
with trade union Verdi over pay for 33,000 cabin crew and ground
staff at Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Systems,
catering unit LSG Sky Chefs and ground crews.
TALANX
No indication
The insurer said that it was aiming to increase net income
by 10 percent on average per year over the next three to five
years.
KONTRON
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
German computer manufacturer Kontron said its Chief
Financial Officer Juergen Kaiser-Gerwens will leave the company
effective June 30.
RTL
The TV broadcaster said parent Bertelsmann has set the price
range for RTL's secondary initial public offering at 54-62 euros
per share.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 1.1 pct, S&P 500 up 1.4 pct,
Nasdaq up 1.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei up 1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)