FRANKFURT, April 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Trade union Verdi has called on thousands of workers in Germany at the airline to go on strike on Monday to increase pressure on management in pay negotiations, prompting the airline to cancel almost 1,700 flights.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Commerzbank said it won shareholder approval for its planned capital increase in a vote at Friday's annual general meeting.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

German trade union Verdi said workers at German mail and logistics group Deutsche Post would strike again this week to push their demands for higher wages.

Separately, peer TNT has written to the German competition authority accusing Deutsche Post of taking unfair advantage of its market-leading position, according to weekly Der Spiegel.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The Mercedes-Benz division expects higher car sales in China this year, the head of Daimler's China operations said at the Shanghai auto show.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

VW's Audi will speed up launches of high-performance cars such as the 107,900 euro ($141,100) RS6 Avant estate to boost profit.

In addition, Audi is bracing for long stagnation in Europe, though trusts that continued growth in China will help offset slumping auto demand in its core region, its CEO said on Saturday.

BMW

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The world's biggest luxury carmaker said it is targeting "upper single-digit" sales growth in China this year, a senior company official said on Saturday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Brazilian steelmaker CSN has resubmitted a bid for assets belonging to Germany's ThyssenKrupp, a source familiar with the subject told Reuters on Friday.

MERCK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Board member Stefan Oschmann told weekly Focus that he expects sales of Merck's cancer drug Erbitux - one of the group's two best-selling prescription drugs - to be stable or increase slightly in 2013.

EADS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher in Frankfurt

Airbus parent EADS has signaled that shareholders can expect higher dividends in coming years as Europe's largest aerospace group moves out of a phase of high investments and leaves behind some problems of the past.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German defense ministry has not picked Rheinmetall and peer Kraus-Maffei-Wegmann but a consortium led by General Dynamics to supply armoured pick-ups worth 110 million, Der Spiegel reported.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz)