FRANKFURT May 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0642 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Monday:
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
Deutsche Post aims to expand its long-distance bus travel
business in Germany, which will have annual sales of as much as
500 million euros ($647 million) by next year, a senior manager
said, according to German paper Berliner Zeitung.
Separately, the company has filed a complaint with the
European Commission against a German law which will require
government agencies and public services to use a rival encrypted
email system.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
The airline is re-evaluating plans to expand its fleet of
air freight aircraft due to the economic uncertainty in Europe,
and could mothball some of its older aircraft.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
An unnamed private equity fund is planning to bid for parts
of Daimler's German retail operations, German publication
Automobilwoche reported, without saying where it obtained the
information.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Striking workers at a South African chrome mine owned by the
chemicals group returned to work on Monday, ending a week-long
illegal walkout.
GILDEMEISTER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
American Vanadium announced a deal with Gildemeister to
market and sell the German company's vanadium energy storage
battery and create a new power storage market in North America.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Gerresheimer has some 200 million euros available for
takeovers and would be well placed to manage two acquisitions
per year, the company's chief financial officer said, according
to German paper Boersen-Zeitung.
SIXT
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The car rental firm's pretax profit fell to 22.3 million
euros from 26.0 million a year earlier, the company said,
affirming its 2013 outlook. Poll:
AURELIUS
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Aurelius plans to buy at least two more companies this year,
Chief Executive Dirk Markus said, according to German paper Welt
am Sonntag. Aurelius will also triple the number of shares in
issue, from 9.6 million to 28.8 million on May 29.
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 2.4 pct lower
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang on Sunday called for an end to a trade row between
Europe and China over solar panels and wireless equipment,
telling a joint news conference they were both for free trade.
EX-DIVIDEND
XING - dividend 0.56 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
flat at Friday's close.
Nikkei -3.2 pct at Monday's close.
INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS
KION Group, the world's second biggest maker of
fork lift trucks, would be ready for an initial public offering
but is not in a rush, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung reported, citing Kion's chief executive.
Separately, Kion said it and shareholder Shandong Heavy are
getting as much as 500 million euros in financing from the China
Development Bank to support their cooperation.
($1 = 0.7734 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Edward Taylor)