FRANKFURT May 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The maker of Nivea products has poached Zhengrong Liu, head of personnel at Lanxess, to become its head of international personnel development, sources told Reuters, confirming a report in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The telecoms group is considering buying Poland's GTS Central Europe for 600 million euros ($775 million) as part of plans to strengthen its position in eastern Europe, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Monday.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The carmaker and union IG Metall are nearing a deal on wage increases for more than 100,000 workers but still needed to work out some details, spokespeople for VW and IG Metall said early on Tuesday. They are due to hold a news conference at 0800 GMT.

Related news

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The publisher's Bild newspaper, the biggest-selling daily in Germany, will start charging for some of its online content from mid-June, one of its executives said on Monday.

Related news

BILFINGER

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The construction and industrial services group said it had started the sale of its concessions business, which it does not see as strategic to the rest of its operations.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt

EADS and partner Northrop Grumman say they will continue to work with the German government on a drone project that Berlin cancelled earlier this month.

Related news

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

0.4 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

Any attempt to merge the telecoms company with KPN's German brand E-Plus would be "very complex" and was not necessary to win market share, Telefonica Deutschland Chief Executive Rene Schuster told Handelsblatt in an interview.

Related news

INDUS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company affirmed its 2013 outlook after lower interest expenses lifted its first-quarter net profit to 12.3 million euros from 11.3 million a year earlier.

Related news

KWS SAAT

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The company reported an 8.5 percent gain in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the first nine months of its fiscal year and said it still expected its full-year EBIT to rise to 145 million euros from 140.9 million a year earlier.

Related news

LEG IMMOBILIEN

0.7 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate company affirmed its outlook after posting a 4.8 percent decline in FFO I to 33.8 million euros in the first quarter.

Related news

ENBW

No indication available

Rival energy supplier EWE has filed for 500 million euros in damages from EnBW, according to Stuttgarter Nachrichten. The paper said the two companies were in a dispute over whether EnBW was required to buy a stake in the Verbundnetz Gas company owned by EWE.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - 0.21 eur/shr dividend proposed

PFEIFFER VACUUM - 3.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

WACKER NEUSON - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

DOUGLAS - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

Nikkei +1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BAYER - Jefferies raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", raises its price target to 98 euros from 88 euros.

COMMERZBANK - RBC raises the stock to "sector perform" from "underperform", cuts its target price to 8.50 euros from 12 euros.

HANNOVER RE - DZ Bank raises the stock to "buy" from "hold".

CROPENERGIES - DZ Bank raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", raises its price target to 6.50 euros from 5.50 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April import prices -1.4 pct m/m and -3.2 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Maria Sheahan and Marilyn Gerlach)