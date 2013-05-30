FRANKFURT May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EVONIK

Evonik CFO Wolfgang Colberg is to step down on Sept. 30 in an amicable termination of his role, the company said. Colberg would be replaced by as CFO by Ute Wolf, it said, adding the supervisory board was due to approve the moves on June 21.

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE POST - 0.70 eur/shr dividend

LINDE - 2.70 eur/shr dividend

VOSSLOH - 2.00 eur/shr dividend

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - 0.50 eur/shr div

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -5.2 pct at Thursday's close.

