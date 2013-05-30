FRANKFURT May 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EVONIK
Evonik CFO Wolfgang Colberg is to step down on Sept. 30 in
an amicable termination of his role, the company said. Colberg
would be replaced by as CFO by Ute Wolf, it said, adding the
supervisory board was due to approve the moves on June 21.
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE POST - 0.70 eur/shr dividend
LINDE - 2.70 eur/shr dividend
VOSSLOH - 2.00 eur/shr dividend
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - 0.50 eur/shr div
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -5.2 pct at Thursday's close.
