FRANKFURT May 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE is recommending Bayer and Regeneron's eye drug Eylea after a price discount was offered for its use on the state health service.
Related news
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The lender's Chief Executive Martin Blessing told German daily Bild the bank had sufficient capital after its recent capital increase. "If business develops as expected, there won't be any plans for another capital increase," he was quoted as saying.
Related news
TUI AG
Indicated unchanged
TUI Travel, in which TUI AG owns a 56.44 percent stake, said on Friday it would buy 60 new planes from Boeing with a value of $6.1 billion in a deal which is so large it will be subject to shareholder approval.
Related news
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
CEO Frank Asbeck confirmed in an interview with Handelsblatt that Qatari joint venture QSTec was in talks with the group over taking a stake in Solarworld and said he would invest at least 10 million euros ($13 million) himself in the group.
Related news
BROKER ACTION:
E.ON - UBS RAISES TO "NEUTRAL" FROM "SELL"
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FRAPORT - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS - 0.14 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.4 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
April retail sales down 0.4 pct m/m real and up 1.8 pct y/y real.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)