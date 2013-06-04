FRANKFURT, June 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

BASF said it aims to double sales to customers in the Asia Pacific region to 25 billion euros by 2020, and will invest 10 billion euros in the region by that date.

Related news

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

BMW indicated 0.8 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.9 percent higher

VW indicated 0.9 percent higher

The German car market, Europe's largest, shrank by 9.9 percent in May to 261,412 vehicles, according to official figures published on Monday by Mazda's German unit.

Related news

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

Vodafone has revived its interest in a takeover of Kabel Deutschland, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people familiar with the matter. [ID:

Related news

SMA SOLAR, SOLARWORLD

SMA Solar indicated 0.3 percent higher

SolarWorld indicated 2 percent higher

China's premier told a top European Union official that the trade dispute over Chinese solar panel exports touches China's "major economic interests" and could influence broader Chinese-EU relations if not properly resolved.

Related news

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The printing machine maker plans to expand its production capacity in China to supply standard equipment to the Asian market, its supervisory board Chairman Robert Koehler told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SAP - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

BAYWA - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

ADVA OPTICAL - no dividend proposed

JENOPTIK - 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed

MORPHOSYS - no dividend proposed

NORDEX - no dividend proposed

CENTROTEC - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.9 pct, S&P 500 up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei up 2.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Traders say JP Morgan downgrades to 'neutral' from 'overweight'.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)