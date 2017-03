FRANKFURT, June 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated 0.3 percent lower

RWE indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German government has suspended plans to regulate fracking until after September's election, prolonging the uncertainty that has hampered development of the gas extraction technology in Europe's biggest economy.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

ThyssenKrupp should pay swiftly a 103 million-euro ($135 million) cartel fine for fixing prices for railroad tracks, said a state secretary from the German transport ministry, according to German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 8 percent higher

SolarWorld said it would meet with creditors on July 8 and July 9 to discuss the German solar group's planned debt restructuring.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

STADA - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

KUKA - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

KONTRON - 0.04 eur/shr dividend proposed

GRAMMER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

CEWE COLOR - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

ZOOPLUS - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

SAP - dividend 0.85 euros/shr

BAYWA - dividend 0.65 euros/shr

JENOPTIK - dividend 0.18 eur/shr

CENTROTEC - dividend 0.15 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -3.8 pct at Wednesday's close.

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS

German publisher Springer Science+Business Media said on Wednesday it planned to raise about 760 million euros in an initial public offering (IPO).

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May for the services sector due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 49.8. Composite PMI index for May also due at 0753 GMT. No poll available.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

