FRANKFURT, June 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German state has decided to take cash dividend payments from its stake in Deutsche Telekom, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, after the company offered an alternative stock option.

VOLKSWAGEN, MAN SE

Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent lower

MAN SE indicated unchanged

Major MAN shareholder Volkswagen is expected to use its 75 percent voting stake to pass a motion to gain full strategic and financial control over the truckmaker at the latter's annual general meeting in Munich.

Floods in the Czech Republic are disrupting supply of Porsche Cayenne SUV bodies to the Leipzig plant of Volkswagen's Porsche unit, resulting in the loss of a production shift.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.4 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.2 percent lower

The euro zone's ESM bailout fund is likely to set a cap on the amount of money it can use for direct bank recapitalisation at between 50 billion euros ($65 billion) and 70 billion euros, a euro zone document showed on Wednesday.

LEG IMMOBILIEN, HHLA

LEG Immobilien indicated 2 percent higher

HHLA indicated 0.3 percent lower

German real estate company LEG Immobilien will become a member of Frankfurt's mid-cap index MDAX on June 24, replacing German port operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), Frankfurt bourse operator Deutsche Boerse said late on Wednesday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SOFTWARE AG - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from "hold"; target price to 21 euros from 24 euros

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

MAN SE - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

MLP - 0.32 eur/shr dividend proposed

SCHALTBAU - 0.77 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

STADA - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

KUKA - dividend 0.20 eur/shr

KONTRON - dividend 0.04 eur/shr

GRAMMER - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

CEWE COLOR - dividend 1.45 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 1.4 pct, S&P 500 down 1.4 pct, Nasdaq down 1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei down 0.9 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Industrial orders in April expected at 1000 GMT. Seen down 1 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

