FRANKFURT, June 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The German state has decided to take cash dividend payments
from its stake in Deutsche Telekom, the Finance Ministry said on
Wednesday, after the company offered an alternative stock
option.
VOLKSWAGEN, MAN SE
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent lower
MAN SE indicated unchanged
Major MAN shareholder Volkswagen is expected to use its 75
percent voting stake to pass a motion to gain full strategic and
financial control over the truckmaker at the latter's annual
general meeting in Munich.
Floods in the Czech Republic are disrupting supply of
Porsche Cayenne SUV bodies to the Leipzig plant of Volkswagen's
Porsche unit, resulting in the loss of a production shift.
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.4 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.2 percent lower
The euro zone's ESM bailout fund is likely to set a cap on
the amount of money it can use for direct bank recapitalisation
at between 50 billion euros ($65 billion) and 70 billion euros,
a euro zone document showed on Wednesday.
LEG IMMOBILIEN, HHLA
LEG Immobilien indicated 2 percent higher
HHLA indicated 0.3 percent lower
German real estate company LEG Immobilien will become a
member of Frankfurt's mid-cap index MDAX on June 24,
replacing German port operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
(HHLA), Frankfurt bourse operator Deutsche Boerse said late on
Wednesday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SOFTWARE AG - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from
"hold"; target price to 21 euros from 24 euros
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
MAN SE - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
MLP - 0.32 eur/shr dividend proposed
SCHALTBAU - 0.77 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
STADA - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
KUKA - dividend 0.20 eur/shr
KONTRON - dividend 0.04 eur/shr
GRAMMER - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
CEWE COLOR - dividend 1.45 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 1.4 pct, S&P 500 down 1.4 pct,
Nasdaq down 1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei down 0.9 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Industrial orders in April expected at 1000 GMT. Seen down 1
percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach and Peter Dinkloh)