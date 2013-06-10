FRANKFURT, June 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

SoftBank Corp is in talks with Deutsche Telekom AG over a possible deal for T-Mobile US Inc, as the Japanese company looks for alternatives to enter the U.S. wireless market if its deal with Sprint Nextel Corp falls apart, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Separately, small shareholders at Deutsche Telekom have largely shunned a proposed dividend to be paid in shares, which the telecom operator has proposed to save cash it needs for investment.

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE

Allianz indicated 0.1 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.2 percent lower

Hannover Re indicated 0.1 percent higher

A wage deal for about 172,000 workers in the insurance sector has been reached, workers union Verdi said in a statement late on Friday.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German car maker wants to cut spending on IT services by 150 million euros ($198 million) each year by the end of 2016, the company's technology chief, Wilfried Porth, told German weekly Automobilwoche.

EADS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower in Frankfurt

The company will submit a preliminary offer for satellite propulsion system unit Avio Spazio, owned by Italian defence group Finmeccanica and private equity fund Cinven , business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The German hospital operator needs 2-3 years to restructure its portfolio before it can grow again, the company's chief executive told newspaper Welt am Sonntag. A combination with peers such as Helios is still an option, the chief said, adding that he was also open to other companies.

GSW IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Proxy advisory firm ISS has recommended shareholders to vote against an initiative to reverse the appointment of Chief Executive Bernd Kottmann and a motion of dismissal against GSW's supervisory board chairman Eckart John von Freyend.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Alstria said it placed 79.4 million euros in a five-year convertible bond with institutional investors, in an issue that was several times oversubscribed. The bond carries a 2.75 percent coupon and the conversion price was set at 10.07 euros, or 15 percent above the average price on Friday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +4.9 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Harro Ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)