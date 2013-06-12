FRANKFURT, June 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The carmaker will sell up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.6
billion) in bonds that will be converted into shares to bolster
its car finance arm, the second such issue in seven
months.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
An overload of global regulation threatens to stifle
Europe's banking system and constrain economic growth, Deutsche
Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain warned on Tuesday.
RHJI's main shareholder backed said it backed management and
supported the private equity investor's efforts to bid for
Deutsche Bank's BHF unit.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
In the past week, Vodafone Group Plc approached
Germany's biggest cable company, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG
, about making a possible bid, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
Good Media Investment Holdings is selling its 2.8 percent
stake in German publisher Axel Springer, Deutsche Bank
said on Tuesday.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Fraport says Frankfurt airport May passenger traffic rises
0.4 percent.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GAGFAH - no dividend proposed
RHOEN-KLINIKUM - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - bonus shares instead of
dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
JUNGHEINRICH - 0.86 eur/shr dividend
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.8 pct, S&P 500 down 1 pct,
Nasdaq down 1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei down 0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYST VIEWS
Heidelbergcement - Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal
weight" from "overweight"; raises price target to 58 euros from
55 euros.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Final consumer price inflation (CPI) rises 1.5 percent
year-on-year in May and the harmonised consumer price index
rises 1.6 percent year-on-year in May. Economists expected May
CPI of 1.5 pct on average.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Peter Dinkloh)