FRANKFURT, June 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The carmaker will sell up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in bonds that will be converted into shares to bolster its car finance arm, the second such issue in seven months.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

An overload of global regulation threatens to stifle Europe's banking system and constrain economic growth, Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain warned on Tuesday.

RHJI's main shareholder backed said it backed management and supported the private equity investor's efforts to bid for Deutsche Bank's BHF unit.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

In the past week, Vodafone Group Plc approached Germany's biggest cable company, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG , about making a possible bid, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

Good Media Investment Holdings is selling its 2.8 percent stake in German publisher Axel Springer, Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Fraport says Frankfurt airport May passenger traffic rises 0.4 percent.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

GAGFAH - no dividend proposed

RHOEN-KLINIKUM - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - bonus shares instead of dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

JUNGHEINRICH - 0.86 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.8 pct, S&P 500 down 1 pct, Nasdaq down 1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei down 0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYST VIEWS

Heidelbergcement - Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"; raises price target to 58 euros from 55 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Final consumer price inflation (CPI) rises 1.5 percent year-on-year in May and the harmonised consumer price index rises 1.6 percent year-on-year in May. Economists expected May CPI of 1.5 pct on average.

