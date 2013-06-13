FRANKFURT, June 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Italy's Antitrust authority said on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices by Assicurazioni Generali and seven other insurers operating in the country, including Allianz.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Billionaire Nordic investor Alexander Vik appeared at a London court on Wednesday to begin giving evidence in his $8 billion damages claim against Deutsche Bank over trades by his company Sebastian Holdings during the financial crisis.

Deutsche Bank is planning an REO-to-rental lending business as an add-on to its existing US commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) conduit platform.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

Cia. Siderurgica do Atlantico SA (CSA), a Brazilian steel mill controlled by ThyssenKrupp, shut one of two blast furnaces about a month ago, CSA said on Wednesday, the latest problem to hit the troubled mill and efforts to sell it.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, KABEL DEUTSCHLAND, TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Deutsche Telekom indicated 1.1 percent lower

Kabel Deutschland indicated 0.5 percent lower

No indication available for Telefonica Deutschland

The European Commission's top telecoms regulator suffered a further setback to her efforts to shape a single European market on Wednesday after national regulators said they did not need her guidance on what prices operators should be allowed to charge for use of their copper wire networks.

RWE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Suriname's state oil company, Staatsolie, said on Wednesday that German energy company RWE's DEA bought a 40 percent stake in an offshore block where Staatsolie is also partnered with Malaysia's Petronas.

German wholesale power prices do not allow operators sufficient revenue, Rolf Martin Schmitz, board member at the country's biggest electricity producer, RWE, said on Wednesday, urging a new market system to uphold future supply.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 15.6 percent higher

Rhoen-Klinikum's owners unexpectedly voted to scrap a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve major strategic decisions, which could put the German hospital operator back onto Fresenius's shopping list.

CTS EVENTIM

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The company said the ICC Arbitration Court has rejected its damages claims against Live Nation Entertainment Inc, ending a three-year legal dispute. It said its management would accept the ruling without further comment.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The printing machine maker reiterated it aims to post a net profit in its current business year through March 2014.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HHLA - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

RHOEN-KLINIKUM - dividend 0.25 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.8 pct, S&P 500 down 0.8 pct, Nasdaq down 1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei down 6.4 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May wholesale dropped 0.4 percent m/m and were down 0.1 percent y/y.

