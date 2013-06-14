FRANKFURT, June 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EADS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher in Frankfurt
European planemaker Airbus expects to sign orders for
hundreds of passengers jets at next week's Paris Airshow, the
head of parent company EADS said on Thursday.
METRO
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Department store chain Karstadt, which competes with Metro's
Kaufhof, said it was speeding up a restructuring plan and would
look at closing down its loss-making multimedia, lighting and
beauty departments due to a tough competitive environment.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
Germany's largest construction company, is launching a 260
million euro ($346 million) buyback of its shares from next
week, barely two months after it agreed to a 1.1 billion euros
sale of its airports division.
GAGFAH
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Gagfah was able to obtain re-financing of a loan worth more
than 2 billion euros due to mature in August this year, a
spokesman for the real estate group said on Thursday.
ENBW
Indication not available
The company aims to increase its asset disposal programme to
2.5 billion euros from an initial 1.5 billion, German business
paper Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
HHLA - dividend 0.65 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq
+1.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Friday's close.
IPO
German publisher Springer Science+Business Media
will be listed on the stock exchange after plans to sell the
group to private equity firm BC Partners failed, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
($1 = 0.7519 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)