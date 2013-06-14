FRANKFURT, June 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EADS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher in Frankfurt

European planemaker Airbus expects to sign orders for hundreds of passengers jets at next week's Paris Airshow, the head of parent company EADS said on Thursday.

METRO

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Department store chain Karstadt, which competes with Metro's Kaufhof, said it was speeding up a restructuring plan and would look at closing down its loss-making multimedia, lighting and beauty departments due to a tough competitive environment.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 4.1 percent higher

Germany's largest construction company, is launching a 260 million euro ($346 million) buyback of its shares from next week, barely two months after it agreed to a 1.1 billion euros sale of its airports division.

GAGFAH

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Gagfah was able to obtain re-financing of a loan worth more than 2 billion euros due to mature in August this year, a spokesman for the real estate group said on Thursday.

ENBW

Indication not available

The company aims to increase its asset disposal programme to 2.5 billion euros from an initial 1.5 billion, German business paper Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

HHLA - dividend 0.65 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Friday's close.

IPO

German publisher Springer Science+Business Media will be listed on the stock exchange after plans to sell the group to private equity firm BC Partners failed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

