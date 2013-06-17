The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER Evonik

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

No indication available for Evonik

Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said Daimler's battery joint venture with Evonik was looking into measures to become more efficient and one option was to have more partners, German weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche said.

MTU

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The engine maker is increasing the capacity of its factory in Zhuhai, southern China, to repair and maintain 300 engines per year, up from a current 200, Chief Executive Egon Behle told Euro am Sonntag newspaper on Saturday.

EADS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

After the maiden flight of Airbus A350 last Friday, Airbus is asking the German government to pay the remaining 600 million euros ($800 million) of the 1.1 billion euro it was promised as start-up financing for the A350 project, Focus magazine reported, citing production head Guenter Butschek.

EADS rival Boeing will launch a new and larger version of its lightweight 787 Dreamliner at this week's Paris Airshow with up to 100 orders worth just under $30 billion, industry sources said on Sunday.

Weekly Euro am Sonntag cited company sources as saying EADS is considering changing its name from European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company to Airbus, the name of its passenger aircraft unit.

PORSCHE SE, Volkswagen

Porsche indicated 0.6 percent higher

VW indicated 0.6 percent higher

Qatar Holding said it is selling its 10 percent stake in holding company Porsche SE to the Porsche and Piech families. Qatar added it remained fully committed to its 17 percent stake in Volkswagen.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The cable TV provider demands an extra 1 billion euros from Vodafone would have to stump up more than 8 billion euros in cash and take on a debt pile of almost 3 billion euros to win control of Germany's largest cable TV operator, the Sunday Times cited sources as saying.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 25.5 percent higher lower

SolarWorld has reached an agreement with around 98 percent of its bondholders on a debt-for-equity swap plan to restructure the company, financial sources told Reuters on Sunday. The company declined comment.

EX-DIVIDEND

TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.25 eur/shr dividend

IPOs

Forklift truck maker Kion Group on Friday set a price range of 24 euros to 30 euros per share for its stock market listing planned for June 28.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +2.7 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger)