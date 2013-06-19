BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company says on March 31 issued and sold Notes dues 2019 and 2022
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, June 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Britain's Vodafone has raised its preliminary offer to buy Kabel Deutschland a day after U.S. media group Liberty Global Plc made a rival bid, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bid.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher in Frankfurt
Air France looks poised to sign a long-awaited $7 billion deal to buy 25 Airbus A350 jets after talks narrowly avoided collapse, industry sources said on Tuesday.
Related news
GSW IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 3 percent lower
Shareholders in the German real estate company supported a vote of no confidence in the company's newly appointed chief executive.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KRONES - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
BRENNTAG - 2.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BECHTLE - 1.00 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
LISBOA, March 31 O Fundo de Resolução (FR) acordou a venda de 75 pct do Novo Banco ao fundo norte-americano Lone Star, que vai injectar 750 milhões de euros (ME) iniciais no capital deste 'good bank' e mais 250 ME no prazo de 3 anos, ficando o FR com os restantes 25 pct, anunciou o Banco de Portugal (BP).
ZAGREB, March 31 Croatia's heavily indebted food and retail group Agrokor and a board of creditors have agreed "in principle" on the main elements of a standstill agreement which they expect to sign later on Friday, Erste Bank said in a statement.