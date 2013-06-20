FRANKFURT, June 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Thursday.
LINDE
Indicated 0.9 pct lower
The industrial gases producer has shortlisted possible
successors to Chief Executive Wolfgang Reitzle, German paper Die
Welt said in its Thursday edition, citing people close to the
company. Henkel CEO Kasper Rorsted and BASF
deputy chief executive Martin Brudermueller are among
those in the running, Die Welt said.
ALLIANZ MUNICH RE
Allianz indicated 1.1 pct lower
Munich Re indicated 1.5 pct lower
Catastrophe modeling firm AIR Worldwide estimates insured
losses in Germany from the recent floods in central Europe at
between 4.0-5.8 billion euros. Munich Re on
Thursday said it is too early to gauge the extent of its own
share of the damage.
Allianz has already given its estimate.
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 1.1 pct lower
Auto parts rival Bosch said on Wednesday it had
agreed to work on next-generation lithium-ion batteries with
Japan's GS Yuasa International Ltd. and Mitsubishi
Corporation.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
B. Braun Holding, the shareholder who is sueing Rhoen for
not counting its votes at the AGM, is "convinced, following
repeated legal assessments," that the votes were cast correctly,
a B. Braun spokeswoman told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
GSW IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.9 pct lower
The chief executive of the German real estate company vowed
to stay in the job he has held only for a matter of weeks,
despite a vote of no confidence by shareholders.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SIXT - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
WIRECARD - 0.11 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
KRONES - 0.75 eur/shr
BRENNTAG - 2.40 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank
would start to reduce its stimulus measures later this year if
the economy is strong enough.
Dow Jones down 1.3 pct, S&P 500 down 1.4 pct,
Nasdaq down 1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei closed down 1.7 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit flash PMI for June due 0728 GMT. The consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a rise to 49.8
from 49.4 in manufacturing and to 50.0 from 49.7 in services.
Producer prices for May rose 0.2 percent from a year
earlier. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase
of 0.3 percent on the year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)