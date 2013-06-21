BRIEF-Paradise sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 40 bln won
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 40 billion won, revenue to be 880 billion won and EBITDA to be 120 billion won
FRANKFURT, June 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
VW's Audi unit will swap development chiefs for a second time in less than a year, causing a stir at the luxury carmaker as it fights to close the gap with rival BMW.
MERCK KGaA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Belgian biotech company Ablynx NV said on Friday that its partner Merck KGaA had dosed a first healthy volunteer in a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate its nanobody ALX-0761.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Air Berlin pilots scrapped plans to go on strike after the airline improved its wage increase offer, German trade union Cockpit said on Thursday.
EX-DIVIDEND
SIXT - 1.00 eur/shr
WIRECARD - 0.11 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.20 eur/shr
ANALYST VIEWS
MTU AERO ENGINES - HSBC raises target price to 80 euros from 73 euros, rating neutral
JENOPTIK - HSBC cuts to neutral from overweight, raises price target to 10.7 euros from 10 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.3 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei closes up 1.7 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christiaan Hetzner)
