FRANKFURT, June 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

VW's Audi unit will swap development chiefs for a second time in less than a year, causing a stir at the luxury carmaker as it fights to close the gap with rival BMW.

MERCK KGaA

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Belgian biotech company Ablynx NV said on Friday that its partner Merck KGaA had dosed a first healthy volunteer in a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate its nanobody ALX-0761.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Air Berlin pilots scrapped plans to go on strike after the airline improved its wage increase offer, German trade union Cockpit said on Thursday.

EX-DIVIDEND

SIXT - 1.00 eur/shr

WIRECARD - 0.11 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.20 eur/shr

ANALYST VIEWS

MTU AERO ENGINES - HSBC raises target price to 80 euros from 73 euros, rating neutral

JENOPTIK - HSBC cuts to neutral from overweight, raises price target to 10.7 euros from 10 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.3 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei closes up 1.7 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

