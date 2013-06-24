China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
FRANKFURT, June 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks
BASF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Germany is looking favourably on no-cash transaction that will hand Gazprom full control of its partner BASF's gas trading and storage activities in exchange for BASF taking more equity in Siberian gas fields.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The consumer goods maker's chief executive Kasper Rorsted in an interview with daily Rheinische Post sought to quell speculation he was in talks to take the top job at industrial gases group Linde.
A Henkel spokesman said on Sunday Rorsted was "not available" for the Linde CEO post.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The airline said that a project to merge some of its European and German domestic routes under a new low-cost brand got off to a good start.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Handelsblatt cited a German cartel office spokesman as saying the investigation into a rail track cartel affecting commuter train companies would be completed this year. It cited industry sources as saying the fine for Thyssenkrupp will be a double-digit million euro amount.
RWE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Credit rating agency Moody's late on Friday downgraded RWE's ratings to Baa1, giving the utility a stable outlook.
E.ON
Indicated unchanged
Moody's affirmed E.ON's A3/Prime-2 ratings and changed its outlook to negative.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
Britain's Vodafone has agreed a deal with Kabel Deutschland to buy Germany's largest cable operator for 7.7 billion euros, snatching it from under the nose of John Malone's Liberty Global.
Separately, Kabel Deutschland said 2012/13 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items rose 8.4 percent to 862 million euros ($1.1 billion).
CELESIO METRO
Unlisted Holding company Haniel, which holds stakes in Metro and Celesio, said it will cut its shareholding in business equipment firm TAKKT AG from 70.44 percent to as low as 50.01 percent thorough a share placement.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Chairman Eugen Muench told weekly Wirtschaftswoche that the hospital chain was considering no longer ordering from B. Braun. The owner of medical supplies maker B. Braun last year bought shares in Rhoen to prevent it from being taken over by Fresenius , which competes with B. Braun in hospital supplies.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.3 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Ifo index for June due at 0800 GMT, with business climate index forecast at 105.9, current conditions index at 109.6 and expectations index at 102.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
