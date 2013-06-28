FRANKFURT, June 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Real estate unit Commerz Real plans to sell its Spezialfonds funds business for institutional investors to rival Internos, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing company sources. Commerzbank was not immediately available for comment.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Bundesbank officials met with former Deutsche Bank employees in the United States earlier this month as they investigated allegations the lender failed to correctly value a derivatives portfolio, sources familiar with the probe said on Thursday.

THYSSENKRUPP

State-controlled RAG trust is mulling the possibility of buying a stake in Germany's top steelmaker ThyssenKrupp, but a move is not imminent, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing industry sources.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Germany's telecoms regulator must change or drop a plan to raise the fees mobile operators can charge each other for connecting calls, in part because it would lead to higher prices for consumers, the European Commission said on Thursday.

BMW

The premium car maker expects profit margins in China to "decline gradually and very slowly" in coming years, due to a trend towards smaller cars, the Wall Street Journal cited the head of BMW's China business, Karsten Engel, as saying.

DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN, BMW

German lobbying has halted a deal to enforce stricter rules on carbon dioxide emissions for all new cars in the European Union from 2020, EU sources said on Thursday.

SIEMENS

Britain's Department for Transport (DfT) on Thursday confirmed it had awarded Siemens a $2.4 billion contract to build 1,140 new carriages for use on the Thameslink rail line.

SGL CARBON

SGL, a major supplier to the scrap-to-steel industry, lowered its profit guidance for the second time this year, citing increased competition from Asia as it gave up hopes for a business recovery in the second half.

NORDEX

The German wind turbine maker said it would stop production of turbine housings at its plant in Jonesboro, Arkansas, citing uncertainty in the U.S. market and global overcapacity.

TAKKT

German capital group Franz Haniel & Cie late on Thursday said it sold 13.4 million shares in business equipment firm TAKKT at a price of 11.50 euros apiece, bringing in 154 million euros in proceeds.

KION

Shares in the world's second-biggest forklift truck maker start trading on the Frankfurt bourse..

EX-DIVIDEND

BAUER - dividend 0.30 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +3.5 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Retail sales for May +0.8 pct m/m, +0.4 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for +0.2 pct m/m, +0.6 pct y/y.

HICP preliminary for June due at 1200 GMT, seen at 0.0 percent m/m, +1.8 percent y/y.

CPI preliminary for June due at 1200 GMT, seen at 0.0 percent m/m, at +1.7 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)