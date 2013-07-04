FRANKFURT, July 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Production at the group's U.S. truck-making plant in
Portland has been suspended after about 700 workers went on
strike in a pay dispute at the start of the week, the German
company said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Deutsche Post's U.S. rival UPS will not trigger a
price war in Germany when it opens 4,500 delivery stations in
the country, senior executive Jim Barber told German business
daily Handelsblatt.
CELESIO
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The supervisory board sacked the German drugs distributor's
chief executive, Markus Pinger, with immediate effect on
Wednesday after a falling out with the head of parent company
Franz Haniel & Cie.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The first fiscal quarter of 2013/14 developed "in line with
our expectations", finance chief Dirk Kaliebe told German daily
Boersen-Zeitung.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
CONSTANTIN MEDIEN - no dividend proposed
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
CELESIO - Jefferies cuts to 'hold' from 'buy, target price
reduced to 15.40 euros from 18.50 euros
SAP - traders say Deutsche Bank cuts to 'hold'
from 'buy'
AURELIUS - Berenberg raises target price to 23
euros from 22.67 euros, keeps rating at 'buy'
EVONIK INDUSTRIES - UBS cuts price target to 28.50
from 31 euros, keeps rating at 'neutral'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.38 pct, S&P 500 +0.08 pct, Nasdaq
+0.30 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.26 pct at Thursday's close.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christiaan Hetzner)