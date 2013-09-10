FRANKFURT, Sept 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.9 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.2 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 1.7 percent higher

First press day at the Frankfurt car show, with briefings expected by executives of BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen and other major carmakers.

Separately, VW's chief executive said the group sold 6.2 million cars and vans in the first eight months of 2013, 4.5 percent more than in the year-earlier period.

Also, VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech said he would at least serve out his contract with Europe's biggest carmaker, repeating his denial of a report last week that said he may leave the company for health reasons.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

August traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

British mobile operator EE, a joint venture of Deutsche Telekom and Orange, said on Monday it had signed up 1 million subscribers for 4G services, or superfast broadband connections, beating its year-end target.

Separately, a senior EU Commission official said the EU's telecoms chief may have to redraw part of her plan to boost broadband speeds and forge a cross-continent market, because of opposition to parts critics say could give big operators unfair advantages.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The conglomerate plans to cut 340 of the around 3,000 jobs at the Erlangen site of its rail division in order to improve the fortunes of the loss-making division, Die Welt reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The steelmaker is buying elevator maker Eggert, giving it access to elevator service contracts in the region of Cologne and Berlin, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing a ThyssenKrupp spokesman.

MEDIGENE

No indication

The biotechnology company said on Tuesday its drug Veregen for the treatment of genital warts has obtained market approval in Canada.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.9 pct, S&P 500 up 1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei up 1.54 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COMMERZBANK - HSBC cuts to 'neutral' from 'overweight', target price raised to 9.50 euros from 8.50 euros

PUBLISHING

Weltbild, one of Germany's biggest booksellers, denied a newspaper report that its financial future was uncertain because of disagreements among the Roman Catholic groups that own it.

