FRANKFURT, Sept 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank's supervisory board is set to discuss the option of extending Co-CEO Juergen Fitschen's term of office, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

COMMERZBANK

Two executive board members who are leaving Commerzbank have demanded a combined 7 million euros in severance pay, which is less than what CEO Martin Blessing and the German government, which owns a stake in the lender, are willing to pay, daily Die Welt cited supervisory board sources as saying.

DAIMLER

Auto group Daimler expects the profit margin at its Mercedes-Benz luxury car business to improve further next year thanks to a rejuvenated model range, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

BMW

BMW expects vehicle sales in its domestic market to remain at the same level this year as in 2012, Germany chief Roland Krueger told Reuters on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The Polish unit of Deutsche Telekom has agreed to share its 4G mobile network with the cellphone arm of TPSA, Poland's top telecoms group, TPSA said on Tuesday.

FRAPORT AG

The airport operator said group passenger traffic in August was up 5.6 percent from a year earlier, while it handled 3.6 percent more passengers at its main hub Frankfurt.

EUROZONE

The impact of the U.S. central bank unwinding its policy stimulus risks being greater now than in 1994, when it started a tightening cycle and bond markets crashed, European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.01 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer price inflation for August was confirmed unchanged month-on-month and up 1.5 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger)