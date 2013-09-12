FRANKFURT, Sept 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Josef Ackermann will likely step down from his position as
second deputy chairman at the engineering conglomerate, a source
familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a price cap on
cross-border phone calls in Europe and asked for veto power over
sales of mobile spectrum, as part of a fresh attempt to overhaul
the bloc's telecommunications sector.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Russia's state-backed private equity fund RDIF and Deutsche
Bank will pay a maximum of $241 million for a 2.45 percent stake
in telecoms operator Rostelecom, financial daily
Kommersant reported on Thursday.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Representatives from shareholder Kingfisher are
stepping down from the supervisory board of the German DIY store
group after Kingfisher said it would launch the Screwfix brand
in Germany, thus competing with the chain directly.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SALZGITTER - Nomura raises price target to 26
euros from 25 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Aug wholesale price index -0.6 pct m/m, -1.7 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)