FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 3.2 percent higher
Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 26.6 percent higher
German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE has agreed
to buy 43 hospitals from Rhoen-Klinikum AG for 3.07 billion
euros ($4.09 billion), the companies said on Friday.
BASF
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Generic drug companies can develop generic versions of
Lovaza, a fish-oil derived drug used to treat high cholesterol,
a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday. Lovaza is made by
Pronova BioPharma Norge AS, which was acquired by BASF this
year.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Werner Wenning, supervisory board chairman at both E.ON
and Bayer, and Allianz Chief
Executive Michael Diekmann have been mentioned as potential
candidates to take Josef Ackermann's place on Siemens'
supervisory board, German business daily Handelsblatt reported,
citing company sources.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
The carmaker is still aiming for an EBIT margin of 8-10
percnt in its automotive segment, although pressure on margins
has not really abated, Chief Financial Officer Friedrich
Eichiner told Boersen-Zeitung.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
Vodafone has secured enough shares in Kabel
Deutschland for its 7.7 billion euro offer for Germany's largest
cable company to succeed, Vodafone said on Thursday.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Steelmaker Salzgitter has declared force majeure on
deliveries of steel due to a technical issue at one of its blast
furnaces which is reducing its production, the company said on
Thursday.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Italian prime minister Enrico Letta said the Venice airport,
operated by Save, must remain in Italian hands
following a press report that German airport company Fraport was
eyeing a stake.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
The German fashion house lowered its outlook for the year
after bad weather at the start of 2013. It now expects 2012/13
revenues of around 850 million euros, against previous
expectations of 860-870 million, and earnings before tax and
interest of around 105 million.
BROKER ACTION:
MUNICH RE - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from
"neutral"
