FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Christoph Franz, chief executive of German airline Lufthansa, is not available for a further term as CEO, the company said on Monday.

Separately, Lufthansa is close to placing an order, split between Airbus and Boeing, for dozens of long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 0.8 percent higher

Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 1.0 percent higher

There have been no agreements or side-negotiations for a future merger between Fresenius and Rhoen Klinikum; the two groups have a agreed close cooperation, Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Germany's banking regulator will examine a court decision that Deutsche Bank unfairly dismissed traders responsible for interbank rates, as the watchdog investigates if the bank played a role in a rate fixing scam, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.

LANXESS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Lanxess, the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres, is looking at acquisitions to become less dependent on its synthetic rubber business, a German weekly said on Saturday, citing no sources.

RWE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

German utility RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium wants to cut costs at its renewable energy unit Innogy, including selling special ships used to build offshore windparks, Der Spiegel magazine said on Sunday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Volkswagen is considering increasing its stake in its car joint venture with China's state-owned FAW Group, VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung on Sunday.

Separately, the company could start selling its planned budget brand in China in 2016, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, citing VW manager Hans Demant.

OSRAM

Indication not available

German lighting maker Osram expects its financial results to improve next year, partly because of a reduction in restructuring costs, a German newspaper said on Saturday, citing its finance director.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

A shareholder has filed a complaint with a German court against proposals on SolarWorld's financial restructuring, the company said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed on Monday due to public holiday.

