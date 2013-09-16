FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Christoph Franz, chief executive of German airline
Lufthansa, is not available for a further term as CEO, the
company said on Monday.
Separately, Lufthansa is close to placing an order, split
between Airbus and Boeing, for dozens of long-haul
jets, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 0.8 percent higher
Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 1.0 percent higher
There have been no agreements or side-negotiations for a
future merger between Fresenius and Rhoen Klinikum; the two
groups have a agreed close cooperation, Fresenius Chief
Executive Ulf Schneider told Handelsblatt newspaper in an
interview.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Germany's banking regulator will examine a court decision
that Deutsche Bank unfairly dismissed traders responsible for
interbank rates, as the watchdog investigates if the bank played
a role in a rate fixing scam, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.
LANXESS
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Lanxess, the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber for
tyres, is looking at acquisitions to become less dependent on
its synthetic rubber business, a German weekly said on Saturday,
citing no sources.
RWE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
German utility RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium wants to cut
costs at its renewable energy unit Innogy, including selling
special ships used to build offshore windparks, Der Spiegel
magazine said on Sunday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Volkswagen is considering increasing its stake in its car
joint venture with China's state-owned FAW Group, VW Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn said in an interview with
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung on Sunday.
Separately, the company could start selling its planned
budget brand in China in 2016, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
reported on Monday, citing VW manager Hans Demant.
OSRAM
Indication not available
German lighting maker Osram expects its financial results to
improve next year, partly because of a reduction in
restructuring costs, a German newspaper said on Saturday, citing
its finance director.
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
A shareholder has filed a complaint with a German court
against proposals on SolarWorld's financial restructuring, the
company said.
