BRIEF-Hyundai, Kia China sales down 52 pct in March - Yonhap
April 4 Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors sold 72,032 vehicles in China in March, down 52.2 pct from year earlier - Yonhap News Agency
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
German car parts supplier Schaeffler seeks to sell 4 percent of Continental AG to cut debt, taking advantage of a 20-year high in Continental's share price.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent lower
BMW indicated 0.6 percent lower
European car sales fell 4.9 percent last month, the Association of European Carmakers said on Tuesday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
German postal and express delivery business Deutsche Post is seeking to refinance its existing 2 billion euro ($2.67 billion) credit facility, which is due to mature in December 2015, banking sources said.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower in Frankfurt
Hedge fund TCI has asked EADS to transfer its 4 billion euro stake in Dassault Aviation directly to shareholders as part of its campaign to force the group to sell the asset, Financial Times reported, citing a letter sent by TCI to EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders.
Related news
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company said it struck a deal with workers on its planned savings programme, under which 1,500 of the group's 25,000 jobs will be cut, Salzgitter said late on Monday.
Related news
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
MTU and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation have agreed to form two joint ventures in the areas of maintenance and leasing, MTU said in a statement on Tuesday.
Related news
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The company said it received clinical milestone payments from Janssen Biotech following the initiation of two clinical trials.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Raymond James raises to "outperform" from "market perform"
DEUTSCHE BANK - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
ZEW economic sentiment index for September due at 0900 GMT, seen at 46.0, up from 42.0 in the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7489 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)
April 4 Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors sold 72,032 vehicles in China in March, down 52.2 pct from year earlier - Yonhap News Agency
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to fluctuate by -45 pct to 5 pct, or to be 28.2 million yuan to 53.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (51.2 million yuan)
* Callam Weetman has joined Synlait Milk's senior leadership team as General Manager of sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: