FRANKFURT, Sept 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
News conference providing details of Wednesday's supervisory
decision on the airline's long-haul fleet due at 0900 GMT.
Deutsche Lufthansa signalled a major aircraft order to drive
down fuel costs on long routes, saying its board had backed
modernization plans that industry watchers expect to benefit
both Airbus and Boeing Co.
Related news
RWE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The utility is considering seeking a three-year pay freeze
from its workers to step up savings under its "Neo" cost-cutting
programme, an industry source said late on Wednesday.
Related news
SAP
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Rival Oracle gave a cautious outlook for new
software and subscription revenue after posting quarterly
results, citing lacklustre enterprise IT spending in the United
States and Europe.
Related news
DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN, MAN
Daimler indicated up 1.4 percent
Volkswagen indicated up 1.8 percent
MAN indicated unchanged
Volkswagen's Scania unit, a competitor of Daimler
Trucks and VW's other truck brand MAN, sees no seasonal weakness
in the European truck market, it said in a presentation.
Related news or or
EADS, RHEINMETALL
EADS indicated 0.4 percent higher
Rheinmetall indicated 0.4 percent higher
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen will urge
Europe on Thursday to step up its commitment to defence by
buying more surveillance drones, transport and tanker aircraft
and strengthening its fragmented defence industry.
Related news
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
MorphoSys said late on Wednesday it was placing up to 1.5
million new shares with institutional investors in Europe and
North America via an accelerated book building in a private
placement. It said it expects the books to close on Thursday.
Related news
PRAKTIKER
Indicated unchanged
German retailer Globus has made an indicative offer for
insolvent Praktiker's Max Bahr stores, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung reported, citing Globus owner Thomas Bruch. Whether
there will a binding offer depends on due diligence, he said.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - SocGen cuts its recommendation on the
stock to "sell" from "hold"
AXEL SPRINGER - Barclays raises its
recommendation on the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.95 pct, S&P 500 +1.22 pct, Nasdaq
+1.01 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.8 pct at Thursday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS